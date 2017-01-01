Police investigate possible bag from missing plane

(Photo: Allan Eva)

BRATENAHL, OHIO - The Cleveland Police Department is investigating the contents of a bag possibly linked to the plane that went missing Thursday night from Burke Lakefront Airport.

The plane, a Cessna 525 Citation aircraft, was carrying six people from Dublin, Ohio, who had gone to a Cavaliers game at Quicken Loans Arena.

According to a press release from the city of Cleveland, the bag was recovered earlier today near Shoreby Club Harbor in Bratenahl.

The bag appears to contain an identification card as well as other items.

"We want to remind everyone that this is an active investigation, said Chief Calvin Williams. "If you see something that could be debris from the plane, we are asking people to avoid touching it, and to call the Division of Police immediately."

Sunday's search and recovery efforts included five boats as well as the Cleveland Police helicopter.

Four of the boats are equipped with sonar that can track images underwater, and the boats performed a grid based search near the last known location of the plane.

The fifth boat surveyed the shoreline for any potential debris that may have washed ashore.

Multiple boats have skilled dive teams who are equipped and ready to begin operations once an aircraft location is identified.

As of 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Cleveland Police have suspended search and recovery for the day due to darkness and will resume search and recovery efforts at first light tomorrow, January 2.

If you see or know anything you think may be helpful to the search and recovery efforts, please contact Cleveland's non-emergency number at (216) 621-1234.

