Police investigating parent after weapon was found near Milkovich Middle School

Police and school officials are investigating a Maple Heights parent after she was found armed with a weapon in her vehicle during an after school dismissal outside of Milkovich Middle School.

The following statement was released from Superintendent Charlie Keenan of the Maple Heights City Schools:

On the afternoon of Wednesday, September 6th an allegation was made that a parent had a weapon in her car at dismissal at Milkovich Middle School. Due to the seriousness of this allegation, our administration immediately notified the Maple Heights Police Department who began an investigation. The parent was notified that same afternoon by the school administration, the director of security and hte police department that she is not permitted on school property until this situation is fully investigated and resolved. We have worked with the MHPD to provide all evidence related to the situation and as of now the incident is still an active case with the MHPD.

