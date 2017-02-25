Police: Off-duty officer shoots suspect after another man killed

Cleveland Police are investigating after a shooting outside a bar ended with an off-duty Amsterdam, Ohio officer shooting the suspect after the suspect had shot and killed another man.

Cleveland Police say this all happened about 2:30 a.m. today (Saturday) outside the M & M's Saloon at 12524 Lorain Avenue.

Police say the off-duty officer, 49, was working security at the bar when he heard shots fired outside. Lying dead on the sidewalk was Derrick Yanetta, 24, and a man was running away.

The man running away exchanged gunfire with the off-duty officer as he ran down the street.

The suspect, identified as Dominique Williams, 26, was shot in the buttocks and was taken to Fairview Hospital for treatment. Yanetta was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Medical Center.

The off-duty officer was not injured.

Police say that homicide investigators, the Use of Deadly Force Investigation team and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner were at the scene. The ME will determine the final cause of death.

