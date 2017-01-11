Police say slain girl's family lived in isolation

Though they owned Ang’s restaurant, in many ways Mingming Chen and Liang Zhao lived in isolation.

Neighbors at their apartment complex say they were rarely seen, while police in Jackson Township wonder whether that might have been intentional.

“They worked in that restaurant from morning till night,” Chief Mark Brink said. “They really had no friends in the community that certainly that they were telling us about.”

On Wednesday many people from the community left flowers and gifts outside the restaurant. Yet when asked whether they knew the family personally, many answered “no.”

“They were real quiet,” said Patrick Swain, who used them for delivery. “That’s what really surprised me about this whole thing.”

Customers described the father as being “the most talkative” and speaking “perfect English” while his wife was “the most quiet” and often stayed in the kitchen.

Their 5-year old daughter Ashley was described as the friendliest. One customer said she liked to color and would hand out her pictures.

Police say the family did not own a television and that Ashley was not enrolled in any kind of school.

Her world was contained to the restaurant.

Police say they found a small bed in the back where she napped and that her parents lent her an iPad.

One of the rare glimpses into their world came from the restaurant’s Facebook page.

More than two dozen times last year closings were announced on account of the wife not feeling well.

Other posts detailed the difficulties of answering the phone or doing restaurant prep work. Some from the father said he was simply “too tired to open” on account of caring for his sick wife.

Whatever condition she had, if any, remains a mystery.

“We were not advised of any problem health wise with her,” Chief Brink said. “I’m not saying that there is or there isn’t. I’m not aware of any health problem with her.”

The coupled had been running the restaurant for 6 years. They had tried keeping it open six days a week while using the 7th day to stock up on supplies.

The father was a legal citizen, while his wife was not. They had no criminal history aside from a minor fender-bender last month.

