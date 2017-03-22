Police warn against 'Siri 108' prank spreading across social media

CREDIT: KTHV

LONOKE, Ark. (KTHV) - If you tell Siri to call three numbers you could hold up emergency lines and they're not 911.

It's a scam spreading across social media and police are warning iPhone users.

You don't even have to dial the number, but if iPhone users tell Siri the phrase "108" they’ll connect to the 911 dispatch center. Lonoke police have seen posts circulating and they want iPhone users to know the harm they could be causing.

“Calling emergency services in five seconds," is what you’ll hear from Siri if you call 108.

"It can tie up lines based on your smaller agencies such as ours," said Sergeant Adrian Page with the Lonoke Police Department.

Page said he's seen more and more posts suggesting iPhone users try it as a prank.

“It can come from far off as New York," Page said. "Once it gets started on Facebook it spreads like wildfire."

108 is the emergency services number in India, but Sergeant Page said it can be used here as a panic code in the United States.

“If you were in a situation where you thought you were going to be attacked," said Page.

In small towns like Lonoke, the prank could hold up emergency calls from coming through.

“They generally only have one dispatcher that’s dispatching officers, they’re answering non-emergency calls, and 911 calls as well," said Page.

Page said they haven't had a problem of 911 lines being tied up because of this scam in Lonoke, but since they're a small center they want to avoid this becoming a problem.

© 2017 KTHV-TV