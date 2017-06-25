Analysis finds partisan map-making advantage in Ohio

File photo.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Associated Press analysis has found that a political map-making process controlled by Ohio Republicans resulted in the party winning nearly two more U.S. House seats and five more Ohio House seats in the last election than would have been expected in neutral circumstances.



The AP used a mathematical formula to determine the effects of gerrymandering, in which the party in power alters voting districts to its advantage, in federal and state legislative races across the country. The analysis placed Ohio's "efficiency gap" near the top for both state and congressional races.



The analysis found Republicans won 56 percent of the votes in Ohio's Statehouse races but 66 percent of the seats. Republican candidates for Ohio's U.S. House seats won 58 percent of the votes but 75 percent of the seats.

