WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 3 closing alerts
Close

Attorney General Jeff Sessions being demanded to resign

Associated Press , WKYC 7:27 AM. EST March 02, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is accusing Attorney General Jeff Sessions of "lying under oath" and is demanding that he resign.

The Justice Department said Wednesday that Sessions talked twice with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign season, but said nothing about those discussions during his confirmation hearing.

Wednesday night, Sessions said in a statement, "I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign. I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WKYC

Sessions did not disclose contact with Russian ambassador, Justice Dept. says

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories