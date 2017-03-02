Attorney General Jeff Sessions being demanded to resign

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at podium, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is accusing Attorney General Jeff Sessions of "lying under oath" and is demanding that he resign.

The Justice Department said Wednesday that Sessions talked twice with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign season, but said nothing about those discussions during his confirmation hearing.

Wednesday night, Sessions said in a statement, "I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign. I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false."

