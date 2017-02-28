Celebrities, politicians and more react to President Trump's joint Congressional address

(Photo: Pool/ Getty Images)

Tuesday evening, President Trump delivered an address to a joint session of Congress for the first time.

How did the nation's celebrities and politicians react to the President's remarks? We check the pulse of social media for answers.

President Trump tweeted right before the address began stating he was there to deliver a message "from the heart."

I am here tonight to deliver a message of unity and strength, and it is a message deeply delivered from my heart. #JointAddress — President Trump (@POTUS) March 1, 2017

.@POTUS showed true leadership in his #JointAddress—laying out an agenda of tax relief, affordable healthcare & commitment to peace & safety — Vice President Pence (@VP) March 1, 2017

My 12 year old just said "This sounds like one of our assemblies" #JointAddress #socalledapeech — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) March 1, 2017

PREZ!



blowz my mind,

that the world

is on pins & needles,

salivating

to suffer the drivel

from a simpleton,

Ho-ass piglet fraud

like you.

© pic.twitter.com/FSNKuVKDYM — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) March 1, 2017

We are literally living in a Star Wars movie right now and not even one of the good ones. #JointAddress pic.twitter.com/tHnuDuVJLI — Cher (@thecherness) March 1, 2017

A Great Great Wall? What the hell? — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) March 1, 2017

The Democrats probably aren't standing because their feet are so sore from all the marching. #DontGetTrumped #JointAddress — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 1, 2017

“American footprints on distant worlds are not too big a dream” - @POTUS in #JointAddress pic.twitter.com/qGLZSOBTPR — NASA (@NASA) March 1, 2017

We are not voiceless. We will not be discouraged. Over the next four years, help us fight for the future of this country. #JointAddress — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 1, 2017

2nite we #wearwhite to fight for equality, to lift up the voices of women, & to stand up for what is right! @OfficialCBC #JointSession pic.twitter.com/8FbPUNsW2H — Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) February 28, 2017

A new chapter of American Greatness is now beginning 👏🏻 — Rep. Jim Renacci (@RepJimRenacci) March 1, 2017

For all who continue to ask: Will this President act to unite the country? Can he grow in the job? The answer tonight was a discouraging NO. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 1, 2017

See the people wearing white? Those are House Democratic women proudly honoring the suffrage movement. #WomenWearWhite #JointSession pic.twitter.com/PgJT7B709W — Marcy Kaptur (@RepMarcyKaptur) March 1, 2017

