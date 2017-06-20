Chelsea Clinton calls out Steve Bannon for 'fat shaming' Sean Spicer

(Photo: Getty Images)

Trump adviser Steve Bannon reportedly said White House briefings were happening off-camera more frequently because "Sean got fatter" — and Chelsea Clinton won't stand for it.

On Tuesday morning, researcher Brian Klaas tweeted an Atlantic article about the dearth of White House briefings in the Trump administration. His post criticized a detail from the article – that Bannon, via text message to a reporter, explained that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's appearance was the reason why.

When asked why press briefings are now held off camera, Steve Bannon said "Sean got fatter." Pathetic & undemocratic https://t.co/sVM1R5iH9e pic.twitter.com/LkwFfQDhlm — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) June 20, 2017

Clinton retweeted Klaas, attacking the White House.

The White House using fat shaming to justify increased opacity. 2017. https://t.co/pWqupoAOXu — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 20, 2017

Twitter users quickly pointed out that they believed Bannon was telling a joke, but Clinton stuck by her stance.

Oh ok. So using fat shaming to avoid answering questions about increasing opacity. Got it. 2017. https://t.co/RbUSc6ipZS — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 20, 2017

The White House announced Tuesday morning it would indeed hold a briefing with Spicer on camera later in the afternoon. Will this exchange come up? Time will tell.

I will venmo any WH reporter $45 if they ask spicer about bannon saying he got fatter — Mдтт Иegяiи 🔮 (@MattNegrin) June 20, 2017

