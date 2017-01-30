WKYC
Cleveland City Council 'strongly objects' to Trump immigration ban

WKYC 9:17 PM. EST January 30, 2017

CLEVELAND - Monday night, Cleveland City Council adopted a resolution strongly objecting to the recent order by President Donald Trump to temporarily ban migrants from Muslim-majority countries and refugees from around the world from entering the United States.

The legislation states that the executive order is illegal and un-American and calls on Cleveland citizens to join together to build a stronger “Welcoming City” Cleveland.

“This executive order is anathema to our shared values as a nation of immigrants, a nation that grants relief and safe haven to people from war-torn countries and from religious, ethnic and all other forms of persecution,” the legislation reads. “This ban enflames U.S. relations with Muslim-majority countries, indeed with all Muslims, and will surely make the United States less safe from acts of terrorism.”

Akron took a similar stance against the President's executive order during their council meeting on Monday. A tweet from the city's director of planning and urban development announced the following:  

Also on Monday, Mayor John Cranley proudly announced Cincinnati as a so-called "sanctuary city." It means Cincinnati will not enforce federal immigration laws against people who are there illegally, something the city already has been doing.

