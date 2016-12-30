Cleveland Police Mounted Unit invited to participate in inauguration parade

Cleveland Police Mounted Unit (Photo: WKYC)

The Cleveland Police Mounted Unit is headed to Washington, D.C.

The group was invited to participate in president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration parade on January 20, 2017.

Organizers say more than 8,000 people--including organizations like marching bands and veterans' groups--are slated to take part in the festivities.

“People from every corner of the country have expressed great interest in President-elect Trump’s inauguration and look forward to continuing a salute to our republic that spans more than two centuries,” the Presidential Inaugural Committee's CEO Sara Armstrong said in a statement. “As participants follow in the footsteps of our new president and vice president down Pennsylvania Avenue, they will be adding their names to the long list of Americans who have honored our country by marching in the inaugural parade.”