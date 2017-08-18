Conservative values group to host Ohio governor race forum

(Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

COLUMBUS (AP) - An Ohio-based conservative group plans to host candidates for governor at a candidate forum this fall.

Citizens for Community Values, based in suburban Cincinnati, says both Republican and Democratic candidates have been invited to the Oct. 8 event.

The four GOP candidates - Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted, Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci - have confirmed.

Democrats plan their own series of debates across the state beginning Sept. 12.

The values group forum will feature 15- to 20-minute individual interviews where candidates can discuss their visions for the state, their faith and various issue positions.

The host will be Frank Luntz, a Fox News analyst and best-selling author.

