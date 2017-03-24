Cost of Wes Retherford missing 2 weeks: $20

Butler County state Rep. Wes Retherford appears in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday at Butler County Area 2 Court in Hamilton. He is accused of drunken driving and improperly handling a firearm. (Photo: The Enquirer / Meg Vogel)

COLUMBUS - Rep. Wes Retherford hasn't been to work in two weeks, but he has lost only $20 pay.

Retherford, 33, R-Hamilton, has been paid about $2,310 of his taxpayer-financed salary despite missing two Ohio House voting sessions, where his colleagues passed half a dozen bills. He also has missed seven committee hearings since his March 12 arrest.

The only penalty: Retherford's pay was docked $20 for missing one session without an excused absence. Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, R-Clarksville, approved Retherford's first request to miss work, but denied the second. State law specifies the amount a lawmaker's pay is to be docked for an unexcused absence.

Retherford was arrested after he was found passed out in his truck at a McDonald's drive-thru with a loaded pistol. Afterward, Retherford nearly fell while standing on one leg, a test to determine his sobriety. He faces charges of operating a vehicle under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and improperly handling a firearm, a felony.

Butler County Republicans have called for Retherford to resign, but Retherford can continue to serve unless he is convicted of a felony.

Retherford's colleagues could pass a resolution to remove him from office, but that move is rare, and there is little will among House Republicans to take that step – at least right now. Rosenberger said he would prefer to watch the legal case play out. Retherford was in court Wednesday and now awaits a possible indictment.

Ohio House leaders declined to use a resolution to oust then-Rep. Peter Beck, R-Mason, in 2014 or then-Rep. Clayton Luckie, D-Dayton, in 2012, after both men were charged with felonies.

Beck continued to serve for nearly a year and a half after he was indicted and lost the GOP primary for his re-election. He resigned a month before his term ended. Luckie withdrew his name from the November 2012 ballot but served the remainder of his term.

In 2011, then-Rep. Robert Mecklenborg, R-Green Township, resigned a few weeks after news broke that he was arrested in Indiana for drunken driving, with a 26-year-old woman in the vehicle.

Rather than remove a person from office, lawmakers try to respect that residents chose these officials to represent them, Rosenberger spokesman Brad Miller said. "The people have the final voice with that."

Retherford could be removed from committees if he continues to miss them. House rules prevent members from missing more than three hearings of each committee without approval from the committee's chairperson. Retherford has three unexcused absences from the two weeks, split between two committees.

Retherford may return to the Statehouse next week, when the Ohio House is set to have hearings and voting session. After that, lawmakers will attend Gov. John Kasich's State of the State speech on April 4 before a two-week break.

Retherford would need a ride to work, though. His driving privileges were suspended when he refused to take a blood-alcohol content test.

