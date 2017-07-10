Cuyahoga County Democratic Party endorses Frank Jackson for Cleveland mayor

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - The Cuyahoga County Democratic Party announced its endorsement of Frank Jackson for Cleveland mayor Monday.

Jackson received 67.5 percent of the votes from the county party during its endorsement vote Saturday. It was three times the number of votes received by the second-closest candidate.

Jackson is seeking his fourth term as Cleveland mayor in a crowded race that includes councilmen Jeff Johnson and Zack Reed and State Rep. Bill Patmon.

Also in the running are local restaurant CEO Brandon Chrostowski, former economics student Dyrone Smith, west side Republican Robert Kilo, local entrepreneur Tony Madalone and former East Cleveland Mayor Eric Brewer.

The nine candidates will appear on the September primary ballot and the top two vote recipients will advance to the November ballot.

