President Trump addresses immigration ban on Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Donald Trump was back on Twitter early Wednesday morning with a message for America regarding his restrictions on immigration.

“Everybody is arguing whether or not it is a BAN," President Trump tweeted shortly after 8 a.m. "Call it what you want, it is about keeping bad people (with bad intentions) out of country!”

This comes as protests continue throughout the country in response to President Trump’s decision that prevents immigration to the United States from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Although President Trump himself labeled the move as a “ban,” others in the White House say it should be considered “extreme vetting” instead of a ban.

