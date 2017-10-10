WKYC
Absentee voting begins for Ohio's November election

Oct. 11, 2017: The general election is just weeks away, but voters can start casting their absentee ballots now. WKYC's Tiffany Tarpley dives deeper into Issue 2.

Associated Press , WKYC 6:12 AM. EDT October 11, 2017

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Absentee voting is beginning for Ohio's fall election.

Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted says Wednesday marks the first day of absentee voting for the general election on Nov. 7. The deadline for registering to vote in the upcoming election was Tuesday.

Voters across Ohio will decide 1,517 local issues. Voters also will decide some local races -- including a mayoral battle in Cleveland between Frank Jackson and Zack Reed.

Information is available on Husted's website on two statewide ballot issues before voters.

Issue 1, a constitutional amendment, calls for giving crime victims and their families the same rights as the accused. Issue 2, a citizen-initiated statute, requires Ohio to align the prices it pays for drugs to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which receives deep discounts.

Learn more about Issue 1 HERE.

Learn more about Issue 2 HERE.

© 2017 Associated Press

