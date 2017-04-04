Chelsea Clinton doesn't think Hillary will run again

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton wave after a midnight rally at Reynolds Coliseum November 8, 2016 in Morrisville, North Carolina. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images, Custom)

Will Hillary Clinton run for public office again? Her daughter, Chelsea, doesn't think so.

The younger Clinton appeared Tuesday on CBS This Morning to promote her book It's Your World: Get Informed, Get Inspired and Get Going, but the conversation veered toward her mother's political past and future.

"Oh, I have no idea," Clinton said when asked whether her mother would run again. "I don’t think so. I think right now she’s focused on her book. She’s focused, thankfully, on her grandchildren. She’s focused on what she can do to help support work that she’s been engaged in for longer than I’ve been alive, around children, around women, around families."

While Hillary Clinton has recently said that she wants to "come out of the woods," Chelsea Clinton interpreted this as her mother wanting to encourage people to remain engaged and to continue supporting progressive causes and organizations such as Planned Parenthood.

When asked whether she thought Russia interfered with the election and prevented her mother from winning, Clinton replied that she believed there were still many questions surrounding the situation.

"We deserve those answers," she said.

Clinton also brushed off questions about her own political future and having "politics in her DNA."

"No. No. No. No," she said when asked about whether she would consider running.

She noted that she was lucky to support the people who represented her now, from her councilwoman to her senators.

"I think to run for public office, though, a few things have to be true," she said. I think you have to have a clear vision of what you would do in a given job. I think you have to have a clear sense that you're the best person for that job."

USA TODAY