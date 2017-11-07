WKYC
Cleveland mayoral candidates give 'elevator pitch'

Nov. 7, 2017: As Cleveland prepares to elect its next mayor, candidates Frank Jackson and Zack Reed made a 35-second pitch during a brief elevator ride on why you should vote for them.

Will Ujek, WKYC 8:35 AM. EST November 07, 2017

CLEVELAND -- Are you headed to the polls today in Cleveland?

One of the big races that everyone is watching around is the mayoral election between incumbent Mayor Frank Jackson and Councilman Zack Reed.

Still undecided on who to vote for?

We gave each candidate 35 seconds for a quick, last-minute pitch during a brief elevator ride here at WKYC.

Jackson is looking for an unprecedented fourth term as Cleveland’s mayor, while Reed is hoping to take what he’s learned from 16 years as a councilman to the mayor’s office.

