Cuyahoga County Board of Elections results delayed

Cuyahoga County BOE (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - Results have been a little slow in coming on Election Night in Cuyahoga County. But the numbers should start to come in shortly.

According to Cathy Bajic from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, the board's website is working with no problems.

The vans delivering memory cards from the precincts were late getting back to the board. Information is being uploaded now and results should start to come in shortly.

