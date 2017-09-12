Democrats' 1st Ohio governor debate highlights party agenda

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (AP) - Democrats have used the first debate among four candidates for Ohio governor to take on Republican leadership in Columbus and Washington, D.C., and highlight their party's promises to do better at creating jobs, improving education and helping the middle class.



The contenders to succeed Republican Gov. John Kasich met at Martins Ferry High School on Tuesday.



Ex-U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton notes her record in local, state and federal government and says President Donald Trump's performance shows the risks of electing someone lacking experience.



Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley highlights her accomplishments as the only executive-level contender. Ex-state Rep. Connie Pillich is a U.S. Air Force veteran and casts the Democratic Party as the party of patriots.



Sen. Joe Schiavoni spotlights his legislative experience and his knowledge of the players in Columbus.

© 2017 Associated Press