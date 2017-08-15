Early voting begins in Cleveland mayoral primary election

Election Day file photo. (Photo: Frederic J. Brown, Getty Images, 2012 AFP)

Early voting is officially underway for the Cleveland mayoral primary election, with nine candidates vying for the city's highest office.

Primary election day is on Tuesday, Sept. 12, with races also being held for each of Cleveland's 17 city council wards. The top two candidates in each race will move on to the Nov. 7 general election.

In the mayoral race, a recent Zogby Analytics poll showed incumbent Frank G. Jackson (who is seeking a fourth term) as the current leader with 33 percent of the vote. Ward 2 City Councilman Zack Reed is in second at 12 percent, followed by Ward 10's Jeff Johnson at 8 percent. No other candidate polled at more than 3 percent of the vote.

Early in-house voting hours at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections are as follows:

Aug. 15-Sept. 1 (Weekdays only): 8 a.m.—5 p.m.

8 a.m.—5 p.m. Sept. 4-Sept. 8: 8 a.m.—7 p.m.

8 a.m.—7 p.m. Sept. 9: 8 a.m.—4 p.m.

8 a.m.—4 p.m. Sept. 10: 1 p.m.—5 p.m.

1 p.m.—5 p.m. Sept. 11: 8 a.m.—2 p.m.

In addition, voters can request an absentee ballot until Sept. 9 at noon. These ballots must be received by the Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m. on election day or be postmarked before election day.

