ELECTION RESULTS | Track the county-by-county results of the 2017 Election

WKYC 7:23 PM. EST November 07, 2017

The polls have closed and the results are starting to come in for the 2017 Election.

Click on each county for the latest numbers: 

Cuyahoga County Results 

Erie County Results 

Geauga County Results 

Lake County Results 

Lorain County Results 

Medina County Results 

Portage County Results 

Stark County Results 

Summit County Results 

