Frank Jackson re-elected to historic fourth term as mayor of Cleveland; VIDEOS, PHOTOS

Frank Jackson arrives at his watch party at the Doubletree Hotel on Election Night. (Photo: Craig Roberson, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Frank Jackson has made history.

Voters have re-elected the incumbent mayor of Cleveland for a third time, as he defeated challenger Zack Reed on Tuesday.

Jackson, 71, will become the first Cleveland mayor to serve four terms. He received endorsements ranging from the local firefighters union, to Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, to Representatives Marcia Fudge and Marcy Kaptur.

"The work is not done," Jackson said during his acceptance speech at the Doubletree Hotel. "But the things we are doing now have been confirmed by the public that we're moving in the right direction.

Reed made his concession speech to his supporters at Crop Bistro in Ohio City just prior to 11 p.m. "My hope is that over the next few weeks, months, and years that we will stop this violence in the city of Cleveland. And that we will begin to rebuild these neighborhoods, and the people in those neighborhoods," he said.

You can watch Reed give his concession speech in the player below:

