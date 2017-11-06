Guide: What you need to know for Election Day

"I voted" sticker (Photo: Thinkstock, (c) 2016 Jason Kolenda)

CLEVELAND - Election Day 2017 is upon us and Northeast Ohio has a handful of hot-button issues to decide.

From a heated mayoral race in Cleveland to a complicated Issue 2, Tuesday's ballot features some important races.

Here's everything you need to know for Election Day.

What time do polls open?

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. statewide Tuesday.

What time do polls close?

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where do I vote?

Click here to find your precinct polling location.

What do I need to vote?

You'll need identification to vote. Acceptable forms of ID include: driver's license, state ID, military ID, state or U.S. issued photo ID, current utility bill with your name and current address, current bank statement with name and current address, current government check with name and current address, current paycheck with name and current address, current government document with name and current address. Click here for more info on ID requirements.

What are the issues?

You can click here for a full list of Cuyahoga County issues.

The three issues and races that have Northeast Ohioans talking are as follows:

Issue 1: Marsy's Law

Issue 1 would expand the rights of crime victims. It would ensure due process and respect for victims and their families. The initiative, which is backed by crime victims' groups, has passed easily in four other states, but opponents – both prosecutors and defense attorneys – say Ohio's laws already protect victims. They worry that changing the state constitution through Issue 1 could violate the rights of people accused of crimes.

The amendment is nicknamed Marsy's Law after Marsy Nicholas, a 21-year-old California woman killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. Shortly after her murder, her ex-boyfriend ran into Marsy's mother in the grocery store while he was out on bail.

Click here for more info on Issue 1.

Issue 2: Drug Price Relief Act

Issue 2 would prevent state agencies from paying more for prescription drugs than the federal Dept. of Veterans Affairs, and require state payment of attorney fees and expenses to specific individuals for defense of the law.

Supporters of Issue 2 say, in an ad, that the ballot initiative would cut $400 million in taxes, but the proposed changes would do nothing to affect taxes directly. Drug companies and their allies say if they lose money from Medicaid patients, they might offset those losses elsewhere. In other words, they might raise drug prices paid by people with private insurance.

Click here for more info explaining Issue 2.

Cleveland mayoral race: Jackson vs. Reed

Cleveland's mayoral race features incumbent Frank Jackson against councilman Zack Reed. Jackson is seeking his third reelection, which would make him the first Cleveland mayor to serve four terms. Reed has served Cleveland's second ward for 16 years.

Both candidates have become polarizing figures in the race and among city issues. Things got heated as recently as Monday, the day before the election, when Reed called Jackson out on his decision to hire Lance Mason, a former Cuyahoga County judge who was removed from the bench and sent to prison for a violent attack on his wife.

WKYC's Russ Mitchell sat down with both candidates in a special that aired Friday. See his interviews with Jackson and Reed below:

Where can I find the results?

