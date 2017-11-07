Issue 2 shot down by Ohio voters

(Photo: USA TODAY)

Ohio voters have rejected a ballot measure seeking to curb prescription drug prices paid by the state for prisoners, injured workers and poor people.



The campaign fight over Issue 2, dubbed the Ohio Drug Price Relief Act, was the most expensive in state history.



The measure would have required the state to pay no more for prescription drugs than the Department of Veterans Affairs' lowest price, which is often deeply discounted.



The pharmaceutical industry spent more than $50 million to oppose the measure, saying it would reduce access to medicines and raise prices for veterans and others.



Supporters, led by the California-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation, spent close to $20 million in support, saying it would save the state millions and could force the industry to reduce prices elsewhere.

The Yes on Issue 2 campaign released the following statement after the defeat of the measure:

“We are proud of the campaign we have run and are tremendously humbled by people of Ohio who truly want to do the right thing and hold drug companies accountable. Unfortunately, faced with $70-plus million in spending by huge drug companies and an all out assault on the truth by our opposition, we came up short tonight to lower drug prices for 4 million Ohioans and save taxpayers $400 million.



“Make no mistake, although this particular campaign did not win tonight, it is just the beginning of an awareness in Ohio about what huge drug companies are doing to our people. This system we have for drug pricing in America has got to give, and sooner rather than later, one state will successfully stand up to big drug companies and Ohio will wish it could have been the first.



To all our friends, advocates, and supporters, we could not have done this without you, and look forward to continuing the fight against price-gouging of prescription drugs.”

