CLEVELAND - Jasmin Santana is a 38-year-old wife and mother of two teenagers. She's also set to be Cleveland's first Hispanic female city council member.

Santana beat the incumbent by a slim margin. Brian Cummins has overseen Ward 14 on Cleveland's west side since 2006. Only 46 votes separate Santana's 993 from Cummins 947.

Santana held her watch party at Gargano's Catering on West 25th Street. Dozens of her supporters cheered with her as results were posted throughout the evening.

"The health and the safety of our families, improve communication, the engagement and bringing our community together," Santana said when asked what she wants to improve.

Ward 14 covers a number of West Side neighborhoods, including Brooklyn Centre, Clark-Fulton, Stockyard, Tremont and Cudell.

"It's going to mean a lot to our Latino community, because there's no Latino elected officials county-wide. So, it's going to mean a voice, representation in City Hall, being able to kind of educate City Hall with the issues that are affecting our community first hand," said Santana.

Santana calls this a historic moment. She's excited and wants to bring hope and unity to the community.

