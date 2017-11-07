LIVE UPDATES | Frank Jackson, Zack Reed's Election Day watch parties

Cleveland City Hall. (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - Election Day is here and all eyes are on the Cleveland mayoral race.

Incumbent Frank Jackson is seeking his third reelection. If reelected, he'd be the first Cleveland mayor to serve four terms.

His opponent is councilman Zack Reed, who has served the city of Cleveland's second ward for 16 years.

WKYC has crews at both candidates' Election Night events. Jackson is at the DoubleTree hotel downtown and Reed is at Crop Bistro in Ohio City.

Follow along as our crews provide live updates from both campaign events:

Tweets by dorsena_news

Tweets by DawnKendrickTV3

© 2017 WKYC-TV