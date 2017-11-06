Northeast Ohio polling locations moved due to power outages

Thousands are without power after severe storms rolled over the Northeast Ohio area Sunday.

The aftermath has caused some schools and churches to remain closed until further notice, due to damage and power outages. As a result, some counties are facing problems at polling locations.

Here's how polling locations have been affected across the area.

Summit County

Paula Sauter, deputy director for the Summit County Board of Elections, says phones have been ringing all day with voters panicking due to Election Day being tomorrow.

The board held a meeting at 2 p.m. Monday to discuss plans for people at the polls and possible alternate voting locations.

Cuyahoga County

In Cuyahoga County, election officials are still assessing polling locations.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, there are two polling locations in the county without power: Howard Chapman Elementary and the Broadview Heights Community Building.

A Cuyahoga County Board of Elections spokesperson says the board is working with FirstEnergy to make polling locations a priority in restoring power.

The spokesperson also says voters will be notified before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday if they need to vote at an alternate polling location.

FirstEnergy estimates that some areas will be without power until Wednesday.

