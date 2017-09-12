Primary election day: Cleveland mayoral race heats up

CLEVELAND -- Voters are hitting the ballot box for Tuesday’s primary election day.

It also marks the next stage of the Cleveland mayoral race as Mayor Frank Jackson faces the first round of candidates who want to take his job.

Cleveland voters have the choice of nine candidates, and by tomorrow there will only be two left for the general election on Nov. 7.

The other candidates include:

- Business consultant and former East Cleveland Mayor Eric Brewer

- Culinary expert Brandon Chrostowski

- Cleveland’s Ward 10 City Councilman Jeff Johnson

- Republican businessman Robert Kilo

- Founder of clothing company Fresh Brewed Tees Tony Madalone

- State Representative Bill Patmon

- Cleveland’s Ward 2 City Councilman Zack Reed

- Political newcomer Dyrone Smith

The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Even if you don’t live in Cleveland, you might care who runs the city because 77 percent of downtown workers live outside Cleveland. Those people pay 87 percent of the income tax.

If elected, Mayor Jackson would be the first person to hold four terms in Cleveland.

Other races in Tuesday’s primary include the battle for Solon and East Cleveland mayors. Multiple council positions are on the ballot, too.

