WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Weather Alert Lakeshore Flood Watch
Close

Russ Mitchell sits down with Cleveland mayoral candidate Bill Patmon

Russ Mitchell goes one-on-one with Cleveland mayoral candidate Bill Patmon

WKYC 4:57 PM. EDT September 01, 2017

Last night, WKYC's Russ Mitchell sat down with Ohio State Rep. and Cleveland mayoral candidate Bill Patmon to discuss the upcoming election.

The two discussed a variety of topics, from why Patmon wants to be mayor, to current Mayor Frank Jackson, and even Patmon's days on-air at WKYC with Tom Beres.

The interview is one of many Russ has conducted with prospective candidates. The mayoral primary election takes place Sept. 12.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories