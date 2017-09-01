Russ Mitchell sits down with Cleveland mayoral candidate Bill Patmon

Last night, WKYC's Russ Mitchell sat down with Ohio State Rep. and Cleveland mayoral candidate Bill Patmon to discuss the upcoming election.

The two discussed a variety of topics, from why Patmon wants to be mayor, to current Mayor Frank Jackson, and even Patmon's days on-air at WKYC with Tom Beres.

The interview is one of many Russ has conducted with prospective candidates. The mayoral primary election takes place Sept. 12.

© 2017 WKYC-TV