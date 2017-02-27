Jon Husted: 82 non-citizens voted in Ohio

Polling place (Getty Images)

Ohio's Secretary of State Monday announced that his office has uncovered 385 non-citizens registered to vote in Ohio – 82 of whom have managed to cast ballots.

Jon Husted, a Republican and likely candidate for Ohio governor, said the non-citizens who registered but never voted will be sent letters requesting they cancel their ballot. But if they fail to cancel their registration, they could ultimately be referred for prosecution.

The 82 who did vote "will be immediately referred to law enforcement for further investigation and possible prosecution," a release from Husted's office said.

“In light of the national discussion about illegal voting it is important to inform our discussions with facts. The fact is voter fraud happens, it is rare and when it happens, we hold people accountable,” Husted said in the statement.

The release did not make clear which elections the 82 had voted in; they come on top of 44 other voters Husted found had cast ballots during records checks in 2013 and 2015. Even if the 82 voted in the 2016 presidential election, the votes would have amounted to 0.0015 percent of the vote.

President Trump continues to claim — without any evidence — there was massive voter fraud in the 2016 presidential election.

On Jan. 23, the new president told congressional leaders that between 3 million and 5 million illegal votes caused him to lose the popular vote to Hillary Clinton. Trump won the election with a convincing victory in the Electoral College, even as Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes.

Robert Farley of Factcheck.org contributed via USA TODAY.

Cincinnati Enquirer