Voters pass Cuyahoga Community College bond issue for facility improvement

CLEVELAND - Voters overwhelmingly passed a 0.5-mill bond issue for the repair, improvement and construction of facilities vital for college completion and workforce education at Cuyahoga Community College on Election Night.

Nearly 68% of voters supported Issue 61, which will raise funding for the College to address decades of wear and tear on buildings; keep pace with rapidly changing technology; and create new instructional space for growing programs.

Collection of the bond issue would begin in 2018 and run 25 years. The request asks Cuyahoga County property owners for an additional investment of less than $1.50 per month on a $100,000 home.

With the successful passage of Issue 61, $227 million will be generated for investment across all Tri-C campuses.

Planned projects include:

Renovations and equipment updates to labs used across the College by health care, manufacturing, information technology and other in-demand workforce programs.

An addition at Western Campus in Parma dedicated to programs focused on science, technology, engineering and math.

An addition to the Advanced Technology Training Center at Metropolitan Campus in Cleveland to create flexible lab space for engineering and manufacturing.

Construction of a second building for classrooms, student space and faculty at Westshore Campus in Westlake.

Creation of a Transportation, Distribution and Logistics Academy in Euclid with classroom and training space.

Repair and replacement of old roofs, plumbing, electrical, ventilation and security systems across the College.

These projects and others would meet Tri-C’s foreseeable capital requirements and reduce the need to divert educational dollars for repairs, maintenance and equipment purchases.

