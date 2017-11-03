WATCH | Monica Robins explains how to vote early in this year's election

(Photo: WKYC)

Election day is just four days away, and Ohioans are preparing to make their voices heard on everything from mayors to drug prices.

However, citizens don't have to wait until Tuesday to cast their ballots: All county boards of elections in Ohio are offering in-person early voting hours throughout the coming weekend.

The hours are as follows, and are the same for all counties:

Saturday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

So head to your local board of elections if you would like to vote early! WKYC's Monica Robins voted herself on Friday, and found the process quite easy.

