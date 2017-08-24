Who would you vote for in the Cleveland mayoral election if it were held today?

CLEVELAND - Election season is heating up and on Friday, the City Club of Cleveland will host the 2017 Cleveland Mayoral Primary Debate.
Current mayor Frank Jackson is seeking his fourth four-year term and will run against eight challengers in the Sept. 12 primary. All nine candidates are scheduled to take part in the debate on Friday, including:
- Eric Brewer
- Brandon E. Chrostowski
- Frank G. Jackson
- Jeff Johnson
- Robert Kilo
- Tony Madalone
- Bill Patmon
- Zack Reed
- Dyrone Smith
On the eve of the big debate, we're wondering who you're currently most inclined to vote for. Check out the Facebook Live interviews WKYC has conducted with the mayoral candidates below before voting in our poll.
