Who would you vote for in the Cleveland mayoral election if it were held today?

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 22: Mayor of Cleveland Frank Jackson attends the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images) (Photo: Mike Lawrie, 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Election season is heating up and on Friday, the City Club of Cleveland will host the 2017 Cleveland Mayoral Primary Debate.

Current mayor Frank Jackson is seeking his fourth four-year term and will run against eight challengers in the Sept. 12 primary. All nine candidates are scheduled to take part in the debate on Friday, including:

Eric Brewer

Brandon E. Chrostowski

Frank G. Jackson

Jeff Johnson

Robert Kilo

Tony Madalone

Bill Patmon

Zack Reed

Dyrone Smith

On the eve of the big debate, we're wondering who you're currently most inclined to vote for. Check out the Facebook Live interviews WKYC has conducted with the mayoral candidates below before voting in our poll.

