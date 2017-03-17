GOP official: Ohio lawmaker should quit if allegations true

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - The chairwoman of the Ohio Republican Party says a GOP state lawmaker accused of impaired driving and mishandling a gun should resign from office if the allegations are true.



Rep. Wes Retherford, of Hamilton, was arrested early Sunday after a caller reported someone passed-out at a McDonald's restaurant drive-thru. He's charged with driving under the influence and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle.



State GOP Chairwoman Jane Timken told the Hamilton-Middletown Journal News (http://bit.ly/2nAa2bY ) in a written statement that the Republican representative should resign if he did commit the alleged actions. She said the Ohio Republican Party must be represented by elected officials who have "the confidence of their constituents and the discipline to govern."



Retherford hasn't publicly commented on the circumstances of his arrest.



