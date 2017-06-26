GOP's DeWine takes campaign for Ohio governor on the road

(Photo: File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Republican Mike DeWine is embarking on a statewide campaign tour a day after announcing a bid for Ohio governor.



The 70-year-old state attorney general and former U.S senator is one of Ohio's longest-serving and best-known politicians, but he faces a competitive and widening GOP field. Secretary of State Jon Husted and U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci of Wadsworth, already are running.

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor is weighing a bid to succeed Republican Gov. John Kasich who's term-limited.



DeWine released a biographical web ad before the tour laying out an optimistic, law-and-order vision for Ohio.



Democratic gubernatorial candidate Betty Sutton, a former congresswoman, questioned DeWine's record.

She says he's failed to protect Ohio's most vulnerable citizens by opposing the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid expansion and defending anti-abortion laws.

