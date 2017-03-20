Here's what we know from the House hearing with FBI Director James Comey

FBI Director James Comey. (Photo: Susan Walsh, AP)

FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers appeared Monday before the House Intelligence Committee. Here's what we know from their testimonies so far.

The FBI and Justice Department do not believe Obama wiretapped Trump

"The FBI and the Justice Department have no information to support" President Trump's claims that the Obama administration had tapped Trump's offices during the campaign, Comey said.

Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif.: "Let me be clear, we know there was not a wiretap on Trump Tower. However, it's still possible that other surveillance activities were used against President Trump and his associates.'"

The FBI is investigating whether Russia interfered with the 2016 election

Comey and Rogers both said they were not aware of any evidence that any votes in the election were changed because of interference from Russia.

The FBI is also looking into links between the Trump campaign and Russia

"We're investigating whether there was any coordination between people associated with the Trump campaign and the Russians," Comey said. It was the first time that this has been publicly confirmed.

The U.S. did not seek help from the British to conduct surveillance

The NSA's Rogers called the president's claims that Obama had asked the British to surveil Trump "frustrating."

Contributing: Kevin Johnson

USA Today