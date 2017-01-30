Hollywood bashes President Trump's immigration ban at 2017 SAG Awards

(Photo: Getty Images)

Amid protests nationwide over President Trump's immigration ban, impassioned stars spoke out against the executive order Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

When supporting actor nominee Dev Patel learned of the temporary ban — which prohibits citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the USA for at least the next 90 days — "I thought I had walked into a nightmare," he told USA TODAY on the red carpet. "Of course, the first thought in my head was women and children turning up to these shores with so much hope in their eyes being turned away. I can't imagine the pain they must be going through and for those families that are being separated, that voice of negativity and divisiveness at times like this. It's terrifying.

"What gives me hope is all the people out there, those courageous human beings in the streets, in the airports, trying to spread positivity at least," the Lion star added.

James Marsden stayed focused on the awards as he talked to USA TODAY prior to the show. "(The ban is) on everybody's mind," said Marsden, nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for HBO's Westworld. "There's unrest and it's all very new and happening very fast."

The Big Bang Theory star Simon Helberg and his wife, Jocelyn Towne, made a political style statement with a sign reading, "Refugees welcome" and "Let them in" written on Towne's chest.

Soon after, Ashton Kutcher opened the telecast by welcoming his fellow actors, people watching at home and "everyone in airports that belong in my America. You are a part of the fabric of who we are, and we love you and we welcome you."

After joking about Russian hacking and calling her win as best actress in a comedy series "legitimate," Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus slammed Trump's ban.

"I want you all to know that I am the daughter of an immigrant," Louis-Dreyfus said. "My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France. I am an American patriot and I love this country, and because I love this country, I am horrified by its blemishes. This immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American.”

Accepting the best comedy ensemble award for Netflix's Orange Is the New Black, actress Taylor Schilling called for unity amid the executive order, which also suspended the U.S. refugee program for 120 days.

"We stand here representing a diverse group of people," Schilling said. "Representing generations of families who have sought a better life here from places like Nigeria, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Colombia (and) Ireland. We know that it's going to be up to us and all of you to keep telling stories that show what unites us is stronger than the forces that seek to divide us."

Moonlight's Mahershala Ali, who took home best supporting actor, gave an emotional speech about acceptance and how his mother — an ordained minister — came to terms with his conversion to Islam. "We love each other," Ali said. "The love has grown, and that stuff's minutiae. It's not that important."

Talking to reporters backstage after his win, Ali said Trump's ban is "sad to me. In some ways, it feels to me that we are going backward. I think what's beautiful about America is that ... you have a right to get a job and take care of your family and a home and all the wonderful things that this country affords us to do. So when it comes to shutting people out or locking people in because of who they pray to, that just saddens me."

Following his win for best actor in a TV movie or miniseries for HBO's All the Way, Bryan Cranston stressed the importance of ceremonies such as the SAG Awards that celebrate creativity, even with the negativity in the world. "This is what artists do best," Cranston told reporters. "We take the anguish, anxiety and fear and put it back into work. And hopefully, the creative groundswell will lead to compassion and acceptance."

Emma Stone, the night's winner for best actress for her performance in modern musical La La Land, also expressed her appreciation for actors during dark times.

"We're in a really tricky time in the world and our country, and things are very inexcusable and scary and need action," Stone said during her acceptance speech. "I'm so grateful to be part of a group of people that cares and wants to reflect things back to society."

Closing out the night, Taraji P. Henson championed diversity and tolerance as she accepted the outstanding ensemble prize for Hidden Figures, which tells the true story of three African-American women at NASA who were instrumental in launching astronaut John Glenn into space.

"This story is of unity, this story is about what happens when we put our differences aside and come together as a human race," Henson said. "We win. Love wins, every time."

Contributing: Bryan Alexander and Andrea Mandell in Los Angeles

