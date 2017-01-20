Holmes County reacts to Inauguration Day

MILLERSBURG - "He’s going to do what he says he’s going to do. I believe that."

Sheila Radson stopped by Bags Sports Pub in Millersburg Friday afternoon for lunch with coworkers. Minutes before grabbing a bit to eat, President Donald Trump was sworn into office.

Nearly 80 percent of voters in Holmes County supported President Trump in the 2016 election. Radson is one of his supporters who jumped into a lighthearted, and sometimes heated, debate with her coworker Becky Moehl who has her reservations about whether the new president will follow through with his promises.

"He’s going to have to prove it," said Moehl. "He has a lot of talk. It’s going to be good when he backs that up"

Patrons seated at the bar watching the inauguration ceremony were hopeful of the change to come.

“We’re looking for opportunity for our family and children," said Steve Johnson. "[President Trump] tapped into that."

Radson and Moehl spent a few minutes in the debate before embracing each other and accepting their difference in political views.

“It’s just politics," said Radson "We get over that when it comes to work."

