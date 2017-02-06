In filing, 97 tech companies oppose Trump's immigration ban

People protest against President Trump at the entrance to the Mar-a-Lago Resort where he is staying for the weekend on Feb. 4, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla. (Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images) (Photo: Hansen, Amy)

SAN FRANCISCO — Expressing their discontent over President Trump's executive order on immigration, 97 tech companies — including giants Apple, Google, Microsoft and Facebook — filed a joint court brief Sunday opposing the new rules.

The amicus brief, filed Sunday evening in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, lauded the drive and creativity of USA's immigrants and said that while protecting the nation through increased background checks was important, maintaining America's fundamental commitment to welcoming immigrants was also critical.

"The beneficiaries are not just the new immigrants who chose to come to our shores, but American businesses, workers, and consumers, who gain immense advantages from immigrants’ infusion of talents, energy, and opportunity," the case states.

Cited in the brief as among the immigrants who have brought new discoveries and innovation to the U.S. are Nikola Tesla (alternating current electricity), Isidore Rabi (nuclear magnetic resonance), Giuliana Tesoro (flame-retardant fiber), James Naismith (basketball), Levi Strauss (blue jeans) and Charles Feltman (the hot dog).

"The experience and energy of people who come to our country to seek a better life for themselves and their children — to pursue the 'American Dream' — are woven throughout the social, political, and economic fabric of the Nation," it states.

The brief represented a rare moment of unity in an industry that can be fractious and rarely speaks with one voice.

The list of companies that signed include some of the most powerful in the tech world. Besides Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft, other companies taking part were Airbnb, Box, Dropbox, Etsy, Github, Glassdoor, Kickstarter, LinkedIn, Medium, Mozilla, Netflix, Pinterest, Reddit, Salesforce, Square, Twilo, Yelp and Zynga.

The brief is in support of a lawsuit filed in federal court last Monday by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson. It asked that key provisions of the executive order be declared unconstitutional. Tech firms have complained that Trump's order has created havoc in an industry that is global and has a large number of foreign-born engineers in others working in the U.S. and abroad.

"The Order effects a sudden shift in the rules governing entry into the United States, and is inflicting substantial harm on U.S. companies," the brief states. "It hinders the ability of American companies to attract great talent; increases costs imposed on business; makes it more difficult for American firms to compete in the international marketplace; and gives global enterprises a new, significant incentive to build operations—and hire new employees—outside the United States."

In the filing, the companies note that immigrants or their children founded more than 200 of the Fortune 500 -- companies that include Apple, Kraft, Ford, General Electric, AT&T, Google, McDonald’s, Boeing, and Disney. Immigrants also make up 28% of Main Street business owners -- and 18% of business owners nationwide -- as well as 16% of the U.S. labor force, they say. "Immigrants do not take jobs away from U.S. citizens—they create them," the filing states.

Senior Judge James Robart of U.S. District Court in Seattle on Friday issued a nationwide restraining order temporarily blocking the travel ban put in place by President Trump last week, allowing refugees and visa holders from seven Muslim-majority nations to gain entry to the U.S..

On Sunday, an appeals court declined to reinstate the restrictions.

A large group of lawyers from tech companies met last Tuesday to discuss possible actions they might collectively take to fight the executive order. The amicus brief appears to be the fruit of that meeting.

There was no immediate response from the administration. On Saturday, President Trump tweeted, "I have instructed Homeland Security to check people coming into our country VERY CAREFULLY. The courts are making the job very difficult!"

