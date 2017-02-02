In symbolic move, officials make Cincinnati 'sanctuary city'

CINCINNATI -- The city council has declared Cincinnati as a "sanctuary city," a label that isn't legally defined but typically indicates reduced cooperation with federal immigration authorities on some matters involving people who are in the U.S. illegally.

It's mostly symbolic. Mayor John Cranley has said Cincinnati has long welcomed immigrants and will continue to support them, but won't break federal law.

Supporters and opponents of the move packed the council meeting.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports one man urged the city not to jeopardize its federal funding. President Donald Trump has threatened to withhold money from local jurisdictions that don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

WCPO-TV reports Cincinnati police indicated they won't enforce immigration laws, but the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office plans to continue detaining undocumented inmates if requested by federal authorities.

