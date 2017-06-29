Jeff Johnson discusses Cleveland mayoral race with WKYC's Chris Tye

CLEVELAND - Councilman Jeff Johnson stopped by the WKYC studios Thursday to discuss his Cleveland mayoral bid.
"Education is one of the things that breaks the cycle of violence," he said in a wide-ranging interview with Chris Tye.
Johnson currently represents the city's 10th ward on Cleveland City Council.
Check out the full interview below (APP USERS: click here to view)
