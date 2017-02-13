Jerry Springer for gov? 'I could be Trump without the racism'

(Photo: Frazer Harrison, 2012 Getty Images)

Heck, Donald Trump pulled it off. So why not Jerry Springer?

The rumor mill is churning about the king of sleazy daytime TV possibly running for Ohio governor in 2018. We've been here before with Springer, who often gets mentioned as a potential statewide candidate.

But the former Cincinnati mayor insists it's not happening this time, either, although Springer still hasn't ruled out ever returning to politics.

"What's probably giving it more juice this time is the Trump victory," Springer told Politics Extra. "People are thinking that somebody outside the traditional political establishment can win. His constituency is basically mine. These are fans of the show. I could be Trump without the racism."

Springer calls himself a "populist, liberal progressive," and he has developed a following in Ohio's rural and working-class counties – the same parts of the state that helped put Trump in the White House.

But Springer doesn’t just show up on TV screens across Ohio. He’s been showing up in small towns for years speaking and raising money for the Ohio Democratic Party. He has events coming up in Clermont, Brown and Sandusky counties. Democrats packed a fundraiser in Pike County last year to hear Springer speak.

He sees why Trump appealed to Ohio’s rural voters.

"They are ignored," said Springer, who turns 73 on Monday. "That ought to be the constituency of the Democratic party. Trump has misled these people. They're not helped by deregulation. They're not helped by getting rid of healthcare. These people are being duped."

Could Springer's Trump-like appeal give the Democrats their best chance at winning the governor's seat? Don't laugh. The Democrats' bench isn't deep, and the half-dozen or so potential candidates being mentioned right now don't strike much fear into the Republicans. Maybe Tim Ryan emerges as a serious contender. Maybe Richard Cordray.

So why not Jerry Springer?

PX asked some Democratic insiders about Springer running for governor. No one laughed. No one said it's far-fetched for Springer to be a serious candidate. He has money and name recognition. He's genuine, smart and respected in the party. He's a good speaker and has campaign experience.

Springer, who flirted with running for the U.S. Senate in the early 2000s, was in demand as a state delegation speaker at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia last summer. He spoke to several delegations, including Ohio's. PX watched people flock to Springer at the convention arena.

In addition, Springer has stayed connected in Cincinnati. He splits his time between homes in Sarasota, Florida, and suburban Chicago, but travels here almost every week to record his "Tales, Tunes & Tomfoolery" podcast with best friend, Jene Galvin, who lives in Northern Kentucky. Springer still reads The Enquirer every day. He's in Cincinnati this weekend as host of "The Price is Right Live," the traveling version of the popular game show.

If he were to run for governor, Springer's challenge would be to convince middle class and wealthy Democrats to take him seriously. How can we have a tabloid talk show host as our governor? (Well, we have a reality TV show host as our president.)

Springer's opponents probably would use the trashy show against him. But he isn't one to run and hide. His honesty about his past might have helped him ultimately become Cincinnati's mayor in 1977.

In 1974, Springer resigned from City Council after news surfaced that he had paid a prostitute for her services with a check. He was open about it and apologized, and many believe that helped him bounce back quickly. He easily won a seat back on council a year later.

Springer attempted to take another step in his political career in 1982, when he ran in the Democratic primary for Ohio governor. Ahead of the campaign, he launched a TV ad in which he was open about the prostitute-patronizing scandal.

"I spent time with a woman I shouldn't have," Springer said in the ad. "I paid her with a check. I wish I hadn't done that."

He finished last in the primary. The result could be a lot different if Springer returned to the ballot 36 years later.

