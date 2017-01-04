Kasich, after opposing Trump, to attend inauguration

Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaks during a campaign event at the Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica, N.Y., April 15. (Photo: Associated Press)

COLUMBUS - Gov. John Kasich plans to attend the inauguration of his former political rival, President-elect Donald Trump, on Jan. 20.

Kasich will be in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19 to participate in a roundtable about health care for Senate Republicans. Kasich has spoken about the benefits of Medicaid expansion in Ohio.

He then plans to attend Trump's inauguration the next day, he told reporters Wednesday.

Kasich, a Republican, refused to vote for Trump in the presidential election, saying his behavior reflected poorly on the country. Trump and his campaign were critical of Kasich, Trump's former presidential primary foe, as well.

For instance, Trump's former campaign manager said Kasich was embarrassing his state by refusing to enter the Cleveland arena that held July's GOP convention.

Still, Kasich congratulated Trump in November on his win.