Kasich on Trump: 'Give him a chance'

WASHINGTON - Ohio Gov. John Kasich likes being in the national spotlight, but he's not so keen on talking about President Donald Trump.

That’s not an easy line to walk, as Kasich discovered on Wednesday when he made his second trip to Washington in less than a week. At an event on America’s relationship with the Netherlands, Kasich was peppered with questions about Trump.

The GOP governor dodged and weaved, perhaps trying to avoid a firefight with the new White House occupant despite his repeated feuds with Trump during the 2016 campaign.

How can Trump’s Defense Secretary persuade Trump that NATO is vital to U.S. interests and America’s role in the world?

“I don’t have a clue,” Kasich offered, before delving into a wonkish discussion of the need for such international institutions to evolve and modernize.

What does he think of Trump’s first few days in office?

“It’s too early,” he said. “Give him a chance.”

What does he think of the president’s move to crack down on immigration and restrict refugees coming to the U.S.?

"I don’t know what the plans are. I haven’t seen them,” he said. “I think it makes good sense for us to review our immigration policy.”

Kasich’s reason for coming to Washington was a bit odd. He was a guest panelist at an event hosted by the Embassy of the Netherlands, focused on that small European country’s relationship the U.S. in the wake of Trump’s election.

Other panelists and the moderator talked about despondency and despair in Europe over Trump’s victory, particularly because the GOP president has been so dismissive of NATO and so enamored of Russia.

Kasich was careful not to get drawn into too many specifics, generally lamenting America’s declining global leadership but not mentioning Trump.

“I happen to believe that we as Americans have an obligation to lead the world,” he said at one point.

Asked why he had decided to participate in this event, which comes as Ohio is preparing to release its annual budget, Kasich said it was important for him to remain engaged in global affairs.

“First of all, we have a great relationship with the Netherlands,” Kasich said, citing Ohio’s trade with that country among other things.

Besides, he added, “I have a long history of being involved in international affairs, I see no reason to not continue to be able to develop that. I think it helps Ohio.”

Of course, it also helps Kasich—keeping the governor’s name in the news and highlighting his foreign policy credentials if he decides to make another presidential run in 2020.

