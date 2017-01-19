Kasich to Congress: Keep Medicaid expansion

(Photo: WKYC)

WASHINGTON—Ohio Gov. John Kasich warned Republicans in Congress against any delay in replacing for Obamacare, saying any lag time after repealing the health care law would have “serious consequences.”

In a letter to GOP leaders Thursday, Kasich also asked GOP leaders not to repeal the Medicaid expansion, which has allowed 700,000 Ohioans to gain coverage. That request is sure to be controversial, since most Republicans want to nix Obamacare in its entirety.

But Kasich says that would be a mistake.

“Thirty-one states—more than half of them with Republican governors—extended Medicaid coverage,” Kasich and Ohio Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor write in the letter. “Those that did are experiencing significant positive benefits.”

In Ohio, Kasich said, the Medicaid expansion has led to the lowest uninsured rate on record for low-income adults, decreased use of expensive emergency room visits, and better financial and health status for those who gained coverage.

Kasich will make this pitch in-person on Thursday, during closed door meetings in Washington with Republican lawmakers charged with crafting the GOP alternative to Obamacare.

Republicans are divided over how quickly to replace the health care law, with some advocating a quick repeal that does not take effect for months or even years—giving the GOP time to come up with their replacement plan. Others, including incoming President-elect Donald Trump, have called for the GOP-led Congress to enact the repeal and replace at the same time.

Kasich said if the GOP waits to replace Obamacare, it could disrupt the insurance market and cause people to lose coverage.

"We support a single repeal-and-replace package, but are concerned that a strategy to repeal now and then later replace the ACA could have serious consequences," the letter states.

Cincinnati Enquirer