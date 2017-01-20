Kasich to Congress on Obamacare repeal: Whoa

Gov. John Kasich told congressional Republicans that they better have a replacement plan in place before they repeal Obamacare. (Photo: The Enquirer / Meg Vogel (Photo: Hansen, Amy)

WASHINGTON—Ohio Gov. John Kasich arrived in Washington on Thursday armed with suggestions and warnings for Republicans in Congress about how to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Many of his ideas sounded like, well, Obamacare.

Kasich talked about keeping the federal exchanges, where consumers now shop for insurance under the health care law, the Affordable Care Act. He talked about giving individuals tax credits or federal subsidies, as they currently receive under the ACA, to offset the cost of that insurance.

And perhaps most controversially, Ohio’s GOP governor asked lawmakers to keep the Medicaid expansion, a provision that has allowed 700,000 low-income Ohio residents to gain insurance coverage. Medicaid is a joint federal-state health insurance program for low-income Americans.

Kasich delivered that message in person and in writing on Thursday, participating in a series of closed-door meetings with GOP lawmakers charged with crafting the Republican alternative to the Affordable Care Act. Kasich was one of several Republican governors invited to the private sessions.

And he was not the only governor to express concern about the GOP’s plan to kill Medicaid expansion or otherwise disrupt the coverage that Americans have gained under Obamacare.

"There’s a variety of concerns," said Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, which hosted the GOP governors. "They're worried about how it all works out."

But Kasich was perhaps the most vocal.

“In a nutshell, we don’t want to lose coverage for 700,000 people in our state, a quarter of whom have chronic conditions, a third of whom have problems with mental illness and drug addiction,” Kasich told reporters in Washington.

"There are more people being covered because of Medicaid expansion than any other aspect of the whole law,” Kasich said, noting that in Ohio, the uninsured rate has dropped from 12 percent to 6 percent since the enactment of the Affordable Care Act.

One tweak Congress should consider, Kasich said, is reducing Medicaid eligibility to those at 100 percent above the poverty level, instead of the 138 percent threshold currently allowed.

Then states could “move those who are above 100 percent either to some sort of a tax credit or on exchange with some subsidies,” Kasich said. That is very similar to what happens now under Obamacare, with low-income individuals being given subsidies to purchase insurance on private health insurance exchanges.

Kasich often sounded like he was advocating a fix to Obamacare, instead of a full-scale repeal and replacement.

“I think it is very possible to reshape Obamacare, still be able to provide coverage for people who are in need, be able to reduce the costs and make it more workable,” the Ohio governor said.

But when pressed on whether it made more sense to tweak the law than to nix it, Kasich suggested Obamacare was too toxic for that to work.

“That’s like a political minefield OK,” he said. “The bottom line is there are many things in Obamacare that have not had a positive effect on the marketplace.”

He said Congress needs to “take away the radioactive politics” by repealing the law, even if lawmakers end up keeping key elements of the ACA in their replacement. At the same time, he warned Republicans in Congress against any delay in replacing for Obamacare, saying any lag time after repealing the health care law would have “serious consequences.”

If the GOP waits to replace Obamacare, he argued in this letter, that could disrupt the insurance market and cause people to lose coverage.

Lawmakers said they shared that concern. But Republicans are divided over how quickly to replace the health care law, with some advocating a quick repeal that does not take effect for years—giving the GOP time to come up with their replacement plan. Others, including incoming President Donald Trump, have called for the GOP-led Congress to enact the repeal and replace at the same time.

"That hasn’t been decided, but the discussion has been two years or three years," said Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, a member of the Finance Committee who attended the meeting. "I support doing as much as we can, as soon as we can."

He and others have said that no matter how long it takes to put an alternative in place, there will be a smooth transition period and no one will lose coverage.

"People covered today will continue to be covered," said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, a member of the Senate GOP leadership who also attended the meeting. Cornyn said the governors generally asked for more flexibility in how they regulate their insurance markets and run their Medicaid programs.

In addition to the Medicaid expansion, Kasich said protecting people with pre-existing conditions would also be vital. But he said there may be other ways to do that instead of the federal mandate included in the ACA.

Kasich spoke first to Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee, and then talked to House Republicans on a key panel in that chamber.

Cincinnati Enquirer