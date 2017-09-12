Kellyanne Conway blasts how Hillary Clinton spent 9/11

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

Kellyanne Conway, a White House counselor known for aggressively defending President Trump in the news media, took Hillary Clinton to task Monday night for promoting her book on the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

On the anniversary of that dark day in American history, when the nation is still reeling from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, "Hillary is talking about Hillary," Conway tweeted.

Today: the 16th anniversary of 9-11; the nation is helping Harvey & Irma hurricane survivors & Hillary is talking about Hillary. https://t.co/5bGrd2W7G9 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 12, 2017

Conway sent the tweet while retweeting a link to a USA TODAY interview with Clinton on her new book What Happened, which hit bookshelves Tuesday. In the interview, Clinton said she is "convinced" that Trump's associates worked with the Russian government to sway the outcome of the 2016 election.

Clinton did take the time Monday to honor those lost in the 9/11 attacks with a tweet saying, "Today we remember those we lost on September 11, 2001, and reflect on the sacrifice of the victims and responders. We'll never forget."

Today we remember those we lost on September 11, 2001, and reflect on the sacrifice of the victims and responders. We'll never forget. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 11, 2017

© 2017 USATODAY.COM