Kellyanne Conway invents 'Bowling Green massacre' to defend refugee ban

(Photo: Getty Images)

Kellyanne Conway, President Trump's former campaign manager and now an adviser in his administration, defended the White House's refugee ban with an assertion that appears to be factually indefensible: She made up a "massacre."

Appearing on MSNBC's Hardball TV program on Thursday night, Conway referred to the "Bowling Green massacre" as part of her attempt to justify Trump's temporary restrictions on refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries (watch the segment at the bottom of this story; app users WATCH HERE).

"I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre," Conway said

"Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered."

However, it seems likely that the incident Conway refers didn't get covered because there is an overwhelming consensus that there was no massacre at all. She appears to have come down with another case of the 'alternative facts.'

Two Iraqi men who lived in Bowling Green, Ky., were indicted in 2011 and are serving life sentences for using improvised explosive devices against U.S. soldiers in Iraq and also for attempting to send weapons and money to Al-Qaeda in Iraq for the purpose of killing U.S. soldiers. The Department of Justice says so — right here.

But there is no mention of anything that resembles — in any way — violent offenses that can be characterized, even informally, as a "massacre" or terrorist attack in Bowling Green.

Here is what Merriam-Webster says about that term:



Definition of massacre

1: the act or an instance of killing a number of usually helpless or unresisting human beings under circumstances of atrocity or cruelty

2: a cruel or wanton (see 1wanton 3a) murder

3: a wholesale slaughter of animals

4: an act of complete destruction

On Conway's claim that Trump's refugee ban resembles a similar move taken by Obama after the two Iraqis were arrested in Bowling Green, The Washington Post reported that this is also not true. The paper reported that the Obama administration imposed additional background checks on Iraqi refugees but did not stop or ban Iraqi resettlement.

Conway was not available for comment on her allegations or use of the word "massacre."

Copyright: USA TODAY