Laptop of Secret Service employee stolen in Brooklyn

The laptop of a U.S. Secret Service employee has been stolen, the agency confirmed Friday in a statement published on its website.

But the federal agency also assured that there are multiple blocks in place to protect data.

"Secret Service issued laptops contain multiple layers of security including full disk encryption and are not permitted to contain classified information," the statement read. "An investigation is ongoing and the Secret Service is withholding additional comment until the facts are gathered."

The computer was taken from the car of a female agent, outside of her home in Brooklyn, according to the NY Daily News and CBS2.

The New York Post reported the laptop was taken from the agent's motorcycle as it sat in her driveway. The news organization identified the agent as Marie Argentieri.

The laptop contained plans to Trump Tower, the building on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue that includes Trump's New York City residence, CNN and TMZ reported.

The computer also contained information connected with the e-mail investigation related to Hillary Clinton, reported CBS2. The thief also made away with lapel pins connected with assignments tied to Trump, the Clinton campaign, the Pope and the United Nations General Assembly, according to the news organization.

Surveillance video uncovered a few clues, CBS2 reported.

The film showed what might be a Chevy Malibu pull up to the agent's home and a white man exit the passenger side, the news organization reported.

The man is later seen carrying the agent's bag and walking down the street, CBS2 reported.

Along with the laptop, some coins and a bag with the Secret Service insignia also were taken, but were later recovered, the Daily News reported.

